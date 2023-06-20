China Airlines Announces Order for Eight 787 Dreamliners at Paris Air Show

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

- Airline exercises options for eight 787-9s to add flexibility to their regional route network

- Super-efficient Dreamliner reduces fuel use, emissions by 20% compared to previous-generation jets

PR Newswire

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and China Airlines today finalized an order for eight 787-9 Dreamliners at the 2023 Paris Air Show. This firm order, which was previously posted to Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website as unidentified, follows the airline's first-ever order for 16 787-9s announced last year.

China_Airlines.jpg

China Airlines also becomes the newest 787-10 customer as it converts six 787-9s to the 787-10, the largest member of the 787 family, to add flexibility and capacity on its regional network as passenger demand continues to rise above pre-pandemic levels.

With this order, the carrier will introduce 24 super-efficient 787s over the next several years, strengthening the airline's existing global network. The 787 enables China Airlines to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20%, which will support the airline to meet its sustainability goals.

The 787 family is selling at the highest rate in its history, receiving more than 250 orders and commitments in the past six months.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact
Kevin Yoo
International Sales Communications
Boeing Commercial Airplanes
+1 206-249-6372
[email protected]

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG33419&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-airlines-announces-order-for-eight-787-dreamliners-at-paris-air-show-301855106.html

SOURCE Boeing

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG33419&Transmission_Id=202306200505PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG33419&DateId=20230620
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.