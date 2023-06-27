BEIJING, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) ( CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that the special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), formed to evaluate and consider the previously announced preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal letter dated June 6, 2023 (the “Proposal”), has retained Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited as its independent financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as its U.S. legal counsel to assist it in this process.



The Company cautions its shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that neither the Board nor the Special Committee has made any decision with respect to the Company’s response to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: “Chindata” and “Bridge Data Centres”. Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Chindata Group’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Chindata Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Chindata Group’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Chindata Group’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth and competition of the data center and IT market; its ability to generate sufficient capital or obtain additional capital to meet its future capital needs; its ability to maintain competitive advantages; its ability to keep and strengthen its relationships with major clients and attract new clients; its ability to locate and secure suitable sites for additional data centers on commercially acceptable terms; government policies and regulations relating to Chindata Group’s business or industry; general economic and business conditions in the regions where Chindata Group operates and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Chindata Group’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Chindata Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

