Hecla Announces Update on Casa Berardi Mine

6 hours ago
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) announced the suspension of operations at the Casa Berardi mine again due to the forest fires in the Abitibi and Eeyou-Istchee region of the James Bay area. This suspension follows the directives of Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests to close certain forest lands and access roads.

All mine personnel are safe, and the infrastructure has not been impacted. Operations at Casa Berardi were suspended earlier in the month due to forest fires, with the mine re-starting operations on June 15th. The Company is complying with the directives of the Ministry and is in close contact with the authorities.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3A+HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns several exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

