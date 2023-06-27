ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group ( DSGX, Financial) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, and Chicago-based Brook Furniture Rental, a leading provider of rental furniture, décor and housewares for the office and home, are honored to be named as one of the winners of this year’s Top Supply Chain Projects presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE). The publication’s award spotlights innovative projects that automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.



Brook Furniture Rental and Descartes have been recognized by SDCE for the dramatic impact of Descartes’ home delivery solution on Brook’s customer service, operational efficiency and sustainability. By replacing manual processes with Descartes’ end-to-end platform for last mile delivery operations, Brook transformed the customer experience through a best-in-class, 95+% on-time delivery performance, reducing the number of “where’s my truck?” calls by 50+%, and doubling fleet productivity and capacity to reduce its environmental footprint and increase delivery efficiency. Descartes’ sophisticated last mile delivery solution combines intelligent route planning and execution, dynamic delivery appointment scheduling, real-time notifications and mobile proof-of-delivery (POD).

“We’re honored to receive the Top Supply Chain Projects award, a testament to our commitment to building key logistics and supply chain relationships to better serve our customers,” said Nathan Sanders, President and CEO of Brook Furniture Rental. “Through our collaboration with Descartes, we’ve levelled up our white-glove delivery and pickup services, providing 24/7 self-service appointment booking, real-time status alerts and updated ETAs via our Track-My-Truck service—all to the absolute delight of our customers.”

“We’re thrilled that Brook has been recognized by SDCE for its digital transformation. Helping our customers meet the highest standards of delivery performance while enhancing customer service and boosting profitability is extremely rewarding,” said James Wee, General Manager, Routing, Mobile and Telematics at Descartes. “We’re equally proud of the sustainability benefits of this project. Brook reduced its environmental impact, doubling the number of stops made per truck per day and doubling the number of pieces carried per truck, which also improved the efficiency of its delivery fleet by 100%.”

Go to https://sdce.me/av7r0h to view SDCE’s full list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners.

About Descartes

Descartes ( DSGX, Financial) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

