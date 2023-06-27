Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) will host an Investor Day today, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT and ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The company’s senior leaders will provide details on Radian’s business strategy, priorities, key business and product initiatives and financial metrics. The event will be broadcast live over the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radian.com%2Fwho-we-are%2Ffor-investors%2Fwebcasts.

To learn more, visit the company’s Investor Day webpage at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radian.com%2Fwho-we-are%2Ffor-investors%2Finvestor-day.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radian.com%2Fwho-we-are%2Ffor-investors%2Fwebcasts following the live broadcast, for a period of one year.

To watch Radian ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, visit its+website+livestream before 4:00 p.m. EDT. A recording of the bell ringing will also be made available on the New+York+Stock+Exchange+website. Photos of the event will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter and easily available via #RadianInvestorDay2023.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit radian.com and homegenius.com to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

