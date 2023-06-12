Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

7 hours ago
Ferguson+plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 62,000 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 12, 2023 up to and including June 15, 2023 in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

June 12, 2023

15,000

115.765059

XLON

June 13, 2023

10,000

116.450000

XLON

June 14, 2023

15,000

117.752397

XLON

June 15, 2023

22,000

118.131558

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,588,208.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,582,974. The figure of 204,582,974 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson+-+Investors+-+Shareholder+Center+-+Share+Buy-Back+Details+-+2023+Share+Buy-Back.

