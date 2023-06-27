Dollar General Announces Planned Expansion Into Montana

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Dollar General announced it is planning to open its first store in Montana in fall 2023, which will give the major retailer a presence in its 48th state and complete its continental U.S. presence.

“Breaking ground on each new Dollar General is meaningful as it signifies upcoming affordable access to quality goods to customers, new jobs and career growth opportunities to employees, grant availability to local organizations improving residents’ education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and tax revenue for municipalities. Announcing plans for Montana has an extra element of excitement at Dollar General because our expansion in the Treasure State will complete our presence throughout the lower 48,” shared Steve Deckard, Dollar General’s executive vice president of growth and emerging markets. “We look forward to celebrating our first Montana grand opening in the coming months and to serve new customers, employees and communities soon.”

Dollar General is currently under construction on two locations including Columbia Falls (Flathead County) and Eureka (Lincoln County) and plans to evaluate additional areas in the state to add locations and serve new customers. The Company believes the addition of each new store represents positive economic impact in the communities it serves and takes several factors into consideration when opening new stores including how it can best serve its customers.

Dollar General’s expansion to Montana comes after the Company’s recent first international store+opening in Mexico and complements its fiscal 2023 real estate plans.

Dollar General stores offer quality merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. In addition to high quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted brands such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg's, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

Additionally, the Company’s plans to provide career opportunities for Montanans through the creation of new jobs in Flathead and Lincoln County communities as the stores are expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.

Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves, and the Company’s Montana expansion will offer opportunities for nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to apply for adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF). Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, the DGLF has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education since 1993. Additional information on DGLF and applications for summer, family, youth and adult literacy programs are available at www.dgliteracy.org.

Learn More:

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG+Newsroom or contact the Public Relations Department at [email protected].

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of May 5, 2023, the company’s 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

Facebook+%0A
Twitter+%0A
Pinterest

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620942026r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620942026/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.