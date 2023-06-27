Dollar General announced it is planning to open its first store in Montana in fall 2023, which will give the major retailer a presence in its 48th state and complete its continental U.S. presence.

“Breaking ground on each new Dollar General is meaningful as it signifies upcoming affordable access to quality goods to customers, new jobs and career growth opportunities to employees, grant availability to local organizations improving residents’ education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and tax revenue for municipalities. Announcing plans for Montana has an extra element of excitement at Dollar General because our expansion in the Treasure State will complete our presence throughout the lower 48,” shared Steve Deckard, Dollar General’s executive vice president of growth and emerging markets. “We look forward to celebrating our first Montana grand opening in the coming months and to serve new customers, employees and communities soon.”

Dollar General is currently under construction on two locations including Columbia Falls (Flathead County) and Eureka (Lincoln County) and plans to evaluate additional areas in the state to add locations and serve new customers. The Company believes the addition of each new store represents positive economic impact in the communities it serves and takes several factors into consideration when opening new stores including how it can best serve its customers.

Dollar General’s expansion to Montana comes after the Company’s recent first international store+opening in Mexico and complements its fiscal 2023 real estate plans.

Dollar General stores offer quality merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. In addition to high quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted brands such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg's, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

Additionally, the Company’s plans to provide career opportunities for Montanans through the creation of new jobs in Flathead and Lincoln County communities as the stores are expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.

Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves, and the Company’s Montana expansion will offer opportunities for nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to apply for adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF). Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, the DGLF has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education since 1993. Additional information on DGLF and applications for summer, family, youth and adult literacy programs are available at www.dgliteracy.org.

Learn More:

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG+Newsroom or contact the Public Relations Department at [email protected].

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of May 5, 2023, the company’s 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

Facebook+%0A

Twitter+%0A

Pinterest

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620942026/en/