Boeing, Avolon Announce Order for 40 737 MAX Jets

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

- International lessor places first 737 MAX order since 2017, citing confidence in long-term demand for the fuel-efficient 737-8

PR Newswire

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, today announced an order for 40 737 MAX airplanes at the Paris Air Show.

Avolon.jpg

"Today's announcement reaffirms our long-standing partnership with Boeing and our support for their 737 MAX program. We are confident in the long-term demand from our customers for the 737 MAX, and this order extends our delivery pipeline out to 2030," said Andy Cronin, CEO, Avolon. "The transitioning of the global fleet to more fuel-efficient new-technology aircraft is a priority for our industry, and we are looking to play a leading role by supporting airlines achieving their sustainability objectives."

The 737 MAX will provide Avolon's customers with greater flexibility across their network, while reducing fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace. On average each airplane will save up to 8 million pounds of CO2 annually compared to airplanes it replaces.

"This order demonstrates the popularity of the 737-8 among the leasing community and the demand they are seeing from their customers for this airplane model," said Stan Deal, president and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Avolon has a long-standing relationship with the 737 MAX program and took delivery of the 1,000th 737 MAX last year. We look forward to building on this strong relationship with a key leasing partner as they grow their Boeing portfolio of airplanes."

This order was previously unidentified on the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website.

The 737-8 models, seating 162 to 210 passengers depending on configuration and with a range of 3,500 nautical miles, is the market's most versatile single-aisle airplane, capable of operating profitably on short and medium-haul routes.

Boeing customers have placed more than 1,000 orders and commitments for the company's new commercial airplanes since July 2022. This includes over 750 737 MAX airplanes, reflecting the value of the family's versatility and commonality.

About Avolon
Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems Limited, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is a global leader in aircraft leasing with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 March 2023 of 830 aircraft. www.avolon.aero

About Boeing
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

Douglas Keatinge
Avolon Head of Communications
[email protected]
T: +353 86 037 4163

favicon.png?sn=CG33363&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-avolon-announce-order-for-40-737-max-jets-301854818.html

SOURCE Boeing

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG33363&Transmission_Id=202306200645PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG33363&DateId=20230620
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.