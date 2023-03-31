PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Capital Management LLC, an investment adviser managing an extensive family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that our global ETF business has prioritized an initiative to offer a Japanese investor base better access to five of its leading United States (US) listed ETFs.

Invesco Capital Management LLC (ICM), in partnership with Invesco Asset Management Japan Limited., (Invesco Japan) has expanded the reach of Invesco's ETF & Indexed Strategies business in Japan. ICM with cooperation from Invesco Japan has completed the required notification process with local Japanese regulators in order to make five US-listed ETFs available to Japanese investors. For this purpose, Invesco has bolstered its client facing service in Japan.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand Invesco's global ETF business into Japan," said Anna Paglia, Managing Director, Global Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies, Invesco. "Taking these regulatory steps affirms our commitment to providing Japanese investors easier access to Invesco ETFs."

Tom Digby, Invesco's Head of ETF Business Development and Capital Markets, Asia Pacific, will work with Invesco Japan to further expanding Invesco's ETF & Indexed Strategies business.

Invesco US-listed ETFs registered in Japan:

Name and Ticker Strategy Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is based on the NASDAQ-100 Index, which includes securities of 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq. The Fund and Index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is based on the NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index, which is comprised of securities of the next generation of Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies; that is, the largest 100 Nasdaq-listed companies outside of the Nasdaq 100 Index. The Fund and Index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap Index, which consists of 200 small-cap companies with the most valuable patent portfolios relative to their total market value as deemed by Nasdaq. The eligible universe consists of the companies within the Nasdaq Composite Index, excluding those companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index and Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index. Each constituent within the Index is equally weighted. The Fund and Index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually. Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is based on the S&P 500® Equal Weight Index, which equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500® Index. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced quarterly. Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is based on the MAC Global Solar Energy Index, which is comprised of companies in the solar energy industry. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced quarterly.

About Invesco Capital Management LLC

Invesco Capital Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, is the investment adviser to the Invesco family of ETFs. Invesco Capital Management LLC has overall responsibility for selecting and continuously monitoring ETF investments, managing the ETF business affairs, and providing certain clerical, bookkeeping and other administrative services for the ETFs; and does not sell securities. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments. Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco Asset Management Japan Limited are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, [email protected], 212.278.9037

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-takes-the-regulatory-steps-to-expand-its-etf-business-in-japan-301853404.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.