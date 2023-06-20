PR Newswire

MagLev Aero recently emerged from stealth with its proprietary MagLev HyperDrive™ aero propulsion platform, underpinned by more than 20 issued patents

GE Additive is working with the company as it develops its novel MagLev HyperDrive™ electric aero propulsion technology and platform to enable ultraquiet electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft

MagLev Aero's strategy is to collaborate with major aerospace OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers and has received support from prominent industry leaders and technology investors, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Material Impact, Stage 1 Ventures, Grit Capital and Moai Capital, among others

BOSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MagLev Aero – an aerospace innovator with more than 20 issued patents underpinning a breakthrough propulsion platform that will enable the next generation of ultraquiet electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft – is announcing it has selected GE Additive's AddWorks™ consultancy team to support the development of additive technologies and materials for its proprietary MagLev HyperDrive™ aero propulsion platform.

With a novel engineering approach, MagLev Aero is solving critical challenges in urban eVTOL business models, practicality and deployment. The unique MagLev HyperDrive™ applies the same fundamental principles that drive ultrafast, ultraquiet, high-efficiency maglev trains, but in a circular rotor. This approach has the potential to deliver less noise, more payload, elevated safety and compelling industrial design for high-efficiency electric aircraft.

"We're honored to have been chosen by MagLev Aero," said David Chapin, AddWorks engineering leader. "The eVTOL segment is rethinking commercial aerospace, both in terms of business model and technical innovation and creativity, and our team is looking forward to exploring how additive manufacturing can play a role in this emerging industry."

"This is a major step for MagLev Aero, and we are thrilled to harness the power of GE Additive's extensive industry experience, cutting-edge metal additive manufacturing techniques and proven track record of designing and fabricating additive manufactured propulsion components that satisfy the stringent requirements of aerospace certification," said Ian Randall, co-founder and CEO of MagLev Aero.

MagLev Aero's propulsion-first business model allows its platform to be integrated into different OEMs' aircraft concepts and eVTOLs, enabling industrial design elements and use cases previously thought impossible with traditional rotor technology. The first generation of eVTOLs has achieved tremendous milestones, improving the viability of Urban Air Mobility. But the industry, to this point, has yet to solve the critical, real-world challenge of take-off and landing noise. MagLev Aero represents the next generation of electric, ultraquiet, high-performance and safe vertical lift propulsion that's necessary to bring clean energy flights to everyday people.

"The MagLev HyperDrive™ platform represents a transformative step in vertical lift efficiency and aircraft design. By working with AddWorks' world-class consultants and engineers, we are leveraging advanced technologies and materials to achieve optimal strength and stiffness at the lightest weight on our mission to open up ultraquiet electric air mobility to the masses," said Rod Randall, MagLev Aero's co-founder and chairman.

GE Additive is one of the first companies to be publicly announced as supporting MagLev Aero, driving the potential of additive manufacturing to unlock a new generation of eVTOL aircraft designs that achieve ultra-low noise operation – not just in high-altitude cruise, but more importantly, in take-offs and landings to achieve community acceptance from the general public, as well as widespread accessibility.

The company is actively in talks with major OEMs and is supported by technology investors and industry leaders who have endorsed its innovative approach, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Material Impact, Stage 1 Ventures, Grit Capital and Moai Capital, among others.

ABOUT MAGLEV AERO:

MagLev Aero is on a mission to advance the future of zero emission air transportation with its proprietary electric MagLev HyperDrive™ aero propulsion platform that will enable the quietest, safest, highest performing and most visually engaging eVTOL passenger/cargo aircraft. Based in Boston and supported by some of the world's most prominent technology investors and industry leaders, the company is driven by a passion for innovation in engineering and design that will inspire emotional appeal and mass market demand for practical Urban Air Mobility services in communities across the country and the world. #MagLevHyperDrive

ABOUT GE ADDITIVE:

GE Additive – part of GE (NYSE: GE) is a world leader in metal additive design and manufacturing, a pioneering process that has the power and potential to transform businesses. Through our integrated offering of additive experts, advanced machines and quality powders, we empower our customers to build innovative new products. Products that solve manufacturing challenges, improve business outcomes and help change the world for the better. GE Additive offers Direct Metal Laser Melting, Electron Beam Melting and Binder Jet metal additive technologies, as well as AddWorks™ consulting services, software and metal powders. www.ge.com/additive.

