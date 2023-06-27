GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options with the potential for transformative outcomes to benefit those suffering from select specialty and rare diseases, announces the results of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders, which took place today, Tues., June 20, 2023.

Per the results of the meeting, several proposed items put forth by the board of directors have not received majority approval. Relief Therapeutics believes these results are attributable to current discussions with major shareholders regarding differences in opinion on the future development of the Company. The input and perspectives of all shareholders are highly valued and crucial to shaping the direction of Relief Therapeutics. The rejected proposals will be carefully reviewed, and the board of directors will engage in a thorough analysis of the feedback provided by all shareholders. Relief Therapeutics welcomes ongoing, constructive dialogue with all shareholders.

AGM RESULTS

1. Approval of the annual report, statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year 2022

The AGM approved the annual report, the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the year 2022.

2. Appropriation of results

The AGM approved to carry forward the loss for the year 2022 of CHF 86,211,680, thereby bringing the loss carried forward from CHF 187,488,885 to CHF 273,700,565.

3. No discharge of the board of directors and the executive committee

The AGM denied granting discharge to the members of the board of directors and the executive committee for their activities for the year 2022.

4. No amendment to the capital band

The AGM rejected to amend the capital band pursuant to article 3a ter of the Articles of Association. Accordingly, the existing capital band remains in place as is and allows the board of directors to maintain a certain degree of flexibility in connection with possible future financing and business opportunities.

5. No increase of the conditional share capital

The AGM rejected to increase the conditional share capital per article 3b bis para. 1 and para. 2 of the Articles of Association. Accordingly, the existing conditional share capital for both compensation and financing purposes remains in place as is.

6. Approval of most of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association related to the new corporate law

The AGM approved nearly all of the proposed amendments to adapt the Articles of Association to reflect, and make use of, the flexibility offered by the new Swiss corporate law, including the introduction of the legal basis for hybrid or virtual general meetings and general meetings abroad. The AGM rejected the proposed compensation-related amendments which will therefore continue to be implemented until the end of the legal implementation period (end of 2024).

7. Rejection of the compensation of the members of the board of directors and of the executive committee

The AGM rejected all compensation-related proposals, including (i) the total compensation of the members of the board of directors for the period from the AGM 2023 until the AGM 2024, (ii) the total remuneration of the members of the executive committee for the financial year 2024, and (iii) the 2022 compensation report.

8. Elections

8.1 Re-election of existing members of the board of directors

The AGM re-elected Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, Dr. Thomas Plitz, Dr. Patrice Jean and Ms. Michelle Lock to the board of directors.

During the AGM, it was decided Mr. Paolo Galfetti would not be re-elected for another term on the board of directors. Mr. Galfetti will continue to serve the Company in his current capacity as chief operating officer of Relief Therapeutics. His extensive industry knowledge and invaluable contributions to the Company's operations will remain instrumental in advancing Relief Therapeutics' growth. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Galfetti for his service as a member of the board of directors and look forward to their continued work with him in his ongoing role as chief operating officer and his steadfast dedication to the success of Relief Therapeutics.

8.2 Chairman of the board of directors

The AGM approved the re-election of the chairman of the board of directors, Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju.

8.3 Nomination and compensation committee

The AGM approved the re-election of the members of the nomination and compensation committee, Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju and Dr. Thomas Plitz.

8.4 Independent voting rights representative

The AGM approved the re-election of the independent proxy holder of the Company, Mr. Thomas Hua.

8.5 Auditors

The AGM approved the re-election of the statutory auditor, MAZARS SA.

The proposed resolutions subject to the vote of the Relief Therapeutics shareholders were detailed in the AGM invitation . The voting results of the AGM will be made available on the Company's website later today.

