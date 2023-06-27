Everspin Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ: MRAM), today announced management’s participation in the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023, being held Wednesday, July 12th at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everspin.com%2F.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620581181/en/

