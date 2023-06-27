BURLINGTON, Mass., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Lawyers of Color has named Cerence’s SVP & General Counsel Jennifer Salinas to its 2023 Power List. Lawyers of Color’s annual Power List recognizes the most influential minority attorneys and allies in the United States. Honorees include Fortune 1000 general counsel and law school deans, as well as private practitioners, legal media, and nonprofit leaders.



Jennifer was honored for her impressive track record of passionate, progressive and purpose-driven leadership. In her role at Cerence, Jennifer serves as a strategic advisor to the leadership team and Board of Directors, leading the legal organization in a wide range of matters, including intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, corporate governance, strategic transactions, and regulatory and compliance. Jennifer is a highly respected and decorated advocate and influencer in both the industry and in her communities. Most notably, she is the former National President of the Hispanic National Bar Association, an organization with several thousand members, where she led a 70+ member Board and broke all fundraising records, leading to expanded Latina leadership programs, networking opportunities and scholarships for both students and young lawyers.

“Jennifer is an integral member of our leadership team and our company, and we value not only her professional contributions but her commitment to advancing diversity within our company and the industry,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “I congratulate Jennifer on this well-deserved recognition from Lawyers of Color.”

Lawyers of Color is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization devoted to promoting diversity in the legal profession and advancing democracy and equality in marginalized communities. In addition to producing events, conferences, and publications like the Power List, the organization conducts workshops and collaborates with media organizations to publish reports and studies that promote diversity and amplify the voices of minorities in the legal profession.

“I am honored to be named to Lawyers of Color’s prestigious Power List,” said Jennifer Salinas. “Throughout my career, I’ve maintained my commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion and ensuring minority voices are heard. I am grateful to be recognized by an organization that shares in that commitment and values and celebrates the work of lawyers of color across the country.”

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa24b982-ce46-43b1-8343-2dbea7c03b8c