FREMONT, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Brasilia have seen a significant increase in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by IQ7AM™ Microinverters.



“After selling our first Enphase system installation in June 2022, we made the switch to offer Enphase products exclusively due to the strength of the company’s best-in-class technology, customer support, and installer services,” said Murilo Vidigal, project director at Mavo Engenharia. “Our customers with Enphase-powered solar systems report great peace of mind thanks to a reduced need for ongoing maintenance and a highly customizable design that allows them the opportunity to grow their system as their energy needs evolve.”

IQ7AM Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous durability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to provide exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The company’s microinverters are backed by a 20-year warranty in Brasilia.

“We are offering Enphase microinverters for condominiums across Brasilia as a way to further differentiate our products and services,” said Adriano Coury, partner director at Solar Enerji. “Condominiums are a large, underserviced market in Brasilia and Enphase products’ high-performance capabilities and durable architectures provide maximum reliability and a superior customer experience.”

Enphase microinverter systems integrate with the IQ™ Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters are designed to make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners.

“One of the many things our team of installers in Brasilia loves about Enphase microinverters is their plug-and-play design that simplifies solar system design and streamlines installation,” said Jair Medeiros, partner director at Siella Solar. “This means that our team can get projects up-and-running more efficiently so that homeowners can start seeing the benefits of solar faster. We also have a lot less need to service customers post-installation, which helps us focus our business resources on new customers.”

“At Enphase, we take great pride in our collaboration with installers across Brasilia to deploy industry-leading solar energy systems,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “Together, we’re committed to delivering world-class clean energy products that offer homeowners in Brasilia reliability, safety, savings, and monitoring capabilities.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power — and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

