FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it will join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 26, 2023, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19.

The annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“FiscalNote has been a longtime pioneer in applying AI to the increasingly complicated political and legal landscape, building a specialized expertise that has made us the clear leader in our space,” said FiscalNote Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder Tim Hwang. “After less than a year as a publicly-traded company, I am honored and delighted FiscalNote has been added to the Russell indexes, which are widely recognized as a benchmark for emerging U.S. companies. We believe our inclusion will only further increase our visibility and awareness of the value we bring to our customers and the world at large, and also help contribute to our growth and ability to advance our mission.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion (USD) in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE+Russell+website.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

