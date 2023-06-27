Partnership to Provide Enhanced Capabilities in Combating Ransomware Threats

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Global cybersecurity and analytics company, Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM), announced today a strategic partnership with Cybersecurity Assurance Services Caribbean, Ltd. ("CASC") to deliver Managed Information Technology Services (MSP) to small and medium businesses ("SMB") in Trinidad and Tobago ("TT"). This collaboration is structured to strengthen and improve cybersecurity defenses and empower organizations to combat the rising threat of ransomware attacks. The partnership will leverage the advanced capabilities of Visium's proprietary TruContextTM analytics platform.

Ransomware attacks have become increasingly sophisticated and are posing significant risks to businesses in TT. These attacks can disrupt operations, compromise sensitive data, and result in substantial financial losses. Recognizing the urgent need for robust ransomware defense strategies, Visium Technologies and Cybersecurity Assurance Services Caribbean, Ltd have teamed up to deliver the TruContextTM platform with enhanced comprehensive protection against this critical cybersecurity threat.

Richard Charles, CEO of CASC, expressed the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. He stated, "As cyber threats continue to evolve at an alarming pace, organizations worldwide are seeking robust and proactive measures to safeguard their critical assets. By joining forces with Visium, we aim to provide unparalleled expertise in cybersecurity solutions and consulting for Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean, and Latin America."

Charles added, "We have seen tremendous enthusiasm from small and medium businesses and have begun the process of onboarding dozens of customers. In addition, we are targeting enterprise-level customers who have expressed a keen interest in the TruContextTM technology."

The partnership will center around Visium's proprietary TruContextTM cybersecurity analytics platform, renowned for its world-class capabilities. By combining cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), machine learning, and behavioral analytics, this advanced solution enables organizations to achieve real-time threat detection, proactive incident response, and actionable insights for enhanced decision-making.

Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies, said "Partnering with CASC is a significant milestone for Visium Technologies. Together, we are targeting the SMB market with world-class cybersecurity and offering our clients a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity consulting services coupled with the powerful capabilities of the proprietary TruContextTM analytics platform. The evolving threat landscape demands innovative approaches to combat ransomware attacks effectively. Last year, the Trinidad and Tobago Cybersecurity Incident Response Team (TT-CSIRT) of the Ministry of National Security reported a significant increase in attacks, especially ransomware. One of the most high-profile cases was the attack that forced Massy Group, one of TT's largest suppliers of consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to close its stores. Hackers froze the supermarket chain's system and extracted approximately 216 gigabytes of data. It was also reported that cyberattacks occur in TT at a rate of approximately 168 every minute, which underscores the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity capabilities in the Caribbean".

In conclusion, Lucky added, "Significantly, we anticipate that Visium will see increasing monthly revenue from this partnership as we continue onboarding more clients, and we anticipate growing our footprint throughout Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean, and Latin America."

The partnership will deliver the following key services:

1. Advanced Threat Detection: The TruContextTM proprietary platform employs cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), machine learning, and behavioral analytics to detect ransomware attacks at an early stage. By analyzing network traffic, user behavior, and system anomalies, the platform rapidly identifies potential indicators of compromise and flags suspicious activities.

2. Real-time Incident Response: TruContextTM enables organizations to respond swiftly and effectively to ransomware incidents. The platform provides real-time alerts, actionable insights, and automated incident response workflows, enabling security teams to contain and mitigate ransomware attacks promptly. This rapid response capability minimizes the impact and potential damage caused by such threats.

3. Behavioral Analysis: By leveraging behavioral analysis capabilities, TruContextTM helps organizations identify ransomware patterns and behaviors across their digital infrastructure. This proactive approach empowers security teams to detect emerging ransomware variants and develop preventive measures to protect critical systems and data.

4. Threat Intelligence Integration: TruContextTM seamlessly integrates with threat intelligence feeds to provide organizations with up-to-date information on known ransomware campaigns, tactics, and indicators of compromise. This integration enhances the platform's detection capabilities, enabling organizations to stay ahead of evolving ransomware threats.

5. Security Awareness Training: Visium Technologies offers comprehensive security awareness training programs that educate employees on best practices for identifying and mitigating ransomware risks. By cultivating a cybersecurity-conscious workforce, organizations can play a critical role in preventing successful ransomware attacks.

By combining Cybersecurity Assurance Services Caribbean, Ltd's experience in managed services with Visium's cybersecurity expertise and the TruContextTM Cybersecurity analytics platform, organizations will benefit from a holistic and proactive approach to cybersecurity. This collaboration aims to empower clients with the knowledge, tools, and capabilities needed to effectively safeguard their digital infrastructure.

About Cybersecurity Assurance Services Caribbean, Ltd

Cybersecurity Assurance Services Caribbean executive team has over a combined fifty years of experience in providing solutions to businesses both from an IT and compliance perspective. Providing guidance and support in growth areas and sourcing technology and systems as needed. Cybersecurity Assurance Services Caribbean, Ltd has broughtto the region the latest in telecommunications software, forming alliances with providers like Airbrij that allows customers from being hybrid employees or office networks to community settings or improving the connectivity in rural areas. These services deliver key functionality that makes managing a network fast, affordable, and easy.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for the US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextTM plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

