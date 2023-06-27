Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, has released its third annual report dedicated to how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are integrated into its corporate decision making and strategy. The publication, “2023 ESG Report,” covers efforts for fiscal year 2023.

The document highlights the actions Monro is taking every day to create an inclusive and thriving culture for its teammates, deliver world class service for its guests, positively impact the communities where it operates, and make sustainable decisions for the environment.

“We are proud of our accomplishments over the past year and optimistic for the years ahead as we continue to build lifetime relationships with our guests,” said Mike Broderick, Monro’s president and chief executive officer. “Incorporating meaningful ESG practices into our strategy and operations is fundamental to creating sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

The report addresses Monro’s recent progress and notable highlights:

Enhanced its teammates’ experience by digitizing workflow processes, introducing a new, formalized safety program, and increasing new hire training.

Significantly reduced the number of Monro-owned cars and delivery vehicles on the road as the company’s distribution strategy shifted to better meet guest needs.

Began participation in community solar projects, where offered.

Took initial steps in the execution of its community engagement strategy that promotes an overarching company approach, while embracing the unique needs of the diverse communities it serves.

Made corporate governance enhancements including refreshment on the Board of Directors with four new independent directors added since 2017.

Monro’s “2023 ESG Report” includes a mapping to certain metrics of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) Multiline & Specialty Retailers and Auto Parts industries.

The publication is available on Monro’s corporate website at www.corporate.monro.com%2Fesg.

