P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, announces William “Bill” Bettermann as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Bill brings nearly 25 years of healthcare management experience to P3 with a strong track record of success in the value-based care arena. Previously Bill served in leadership roles at Optum Care, where he recently led the Pacific Northwest operations and where he also served as Chief Operating Officer of the Everett Clinic and the Seattle Polyclinic. Before that, Bill was a Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations at Aurora Healthcare. He began his career at the Mayo Clinic in operations. Bill has significant operational experience running physician-oriented and value-based care companies.

“We are excited to have Bill as part of the P3 family. His experience across payors, value-based care providers, and clinical practices aligns perfectly with P3’s mission. His focus on excellence across operations, informatics, patient access as well as physician and patient satisfaction will accelerate our goal to be the partner of choice for payors, providers and patients,” said Dr. Sherif Abdou, CEO of P3.

Mr. Bettermann commented on the appointment, “I am delighted to join the P3 family. The P3 leadership team have been trail blazers in bringing value-based care to fruition. I believe this mission is not just important but imperative, as we strive to improve patient outcomes while lowering the cost of care in the United States. It is a privilege to join this physician-led team of executives with an unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare.”

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3+Health+Partners+Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,800 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 15 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.com%2Fp3healthpartners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620997486/en/