Heritage Cannabis Ships First Live Resin Products to Australia and Receives Additional Purchase Order

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has successfully shipped its first order for 15,000 units of Live Resin concentrate vape cartridges to a well-established Australian company. Following on this first shipment, Heritage has received a second purchase order for an additional 15,000 units, which the Company expects to ship this summer.

Heritage holds import permits allowing the Company to ship products to this growing market, and while still in its infancy, the Australian legal cannabis market was valued at US $66.0 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6% from 2023 to 2030 according to Grandview+Research. Heritage, now being a supplier of full spectrum concentrates to Australia, seeks to capture market share with its industry leading products.

“Supplying cannabis globally is a focus for Heritage. Countries outside of Canada offer additional revenue streams along with strong margins that provide lucrative opportunities for Heritage and our award winning, best-in-class products,” said David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “We continue to experience an increased number of requests for our Live Resin, Live Rosin and Honey Oil concentrates from international buyers as our global brand recognition grows. We are thrilled to be building on our Australian relationship and capturing this important piece of the market outside of Canada.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.
Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, Adults Only, Thrifty, feelgood., the CB4 suite of medical products in Canada and ArthroCBD in the U.S

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“David Schwede”
David Schwede, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620141232r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620141232/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.