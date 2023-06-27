Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND; “Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, received Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards for 87 of its 250+ properties worldwide, with two receiving the highest honor, “Best of the Best”.

Maisonneuve in Montreal is among the “Best of the Best” Hottest New Hotels, and DO+Pla%26ccedil%3Ba+Reial in Barcelona is among the “Best of the Best” Small Hotels. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded “Best of the Best”.

Situated in downtown Montreal, Maisonneuve offers studio to three-bedroom units accommodating up to six guests. The property features contemporary art works with amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness room and a skyline-view roof terrace with a hot tub and pool.

DO+Pla%26ccedil%3Ba+Reial is located in the heart of Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter. Behind the restored 19th-century façade, the property offers stylish rooms, some with private outdoor space. The rooftop terrace features an outdoor pool and overlooks palm trees and street lamps designed by Antonio Gaudí.

In addition, 85 Sonder properties received Travelers’ Choice Awards, placing over a third of Sonder properties in the top 10% of Tripadvisor listings. Collectively, these Sonder properties have an average Tripadvisor rating of 4.6 out of 5, and 60 of them, or 71%, are new winners compared to 2022. Included among the winners are The+Liberty in Toronto, City+Hall+Park in New York City, Vista+Cay in Orlando, Midtown+South in Atlanta, and Atala in Paris.

“This incredible achievement underscores our team’s dedication to guest satisfaction and constant improvement in every part of our business. From urban apartments to relaxing resort hotels, our thoughtfully designed, tech-driven hospitality is loved by today’s travelers. I’d like to thank our colleagues and guests worldwide for championing Sonder,” said Francis Davidson, Co-Founder and CEO at Sonder.

Sonder operates in 40+ markets across ten countries and has approximately 18,200 live and contracted units worldwide as of Q1 2023. The company distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through modern design and by infusing technology into its guest experience. This app-driven experience puts guests in full control of their stay. They can access everything they need – from booking, to interacting with guest services, to check-out – via their own mobile device from anywhere and at any time, using the Sonder app.

