Immutep Granted United States Patent for IMP761, a First-in-Class Agonist Antibody Targeting LAG-3

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Media Release

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the grant of a new patent (number 11,680,104) by the United States Patent Office. The granted claims are composition-of-matter type claims covering Immutep’s pre-clinical immunosuppressive product candidate IMP761, a first-in-class agonist LAG-3 antibody designed to target the root cause of autoimmune diseases by directly silencing self-antigen-specific effector T cells.

The patent is owned by Immutep S.A.S. and will expire on 22 February 2037 (including 174 days of patent term adjustment). This new United States patent follows the grant of the equivalent Japanese and European patents announced in July 2022 and October 2020, respectively. A divisional application has also been filed to pursue claims drawn to methods of treating T-cell mediated immune disorders, such as inflammatory or autoimmune diseases, by administration of IMP761.

Immutep CSO, Dr. Frédéric Triebel, said: “We have been making good progress in advancing IMP761 towards potential first-in-human clinical testing. In particular, we developed a 200L GMP-compliant manufacturing process in collaboration with our colleagues at Northway Biotech late last year, and more recently selected Charles River Laboratories to conduct a GLP toxicology study, a key step prior to first-in-human trials. In tandem, we continue to build our patent estate around this first-in-class drug candidate in key markets globally.”

About IMP761
IMP761, a first-in-class immunosuppressive LAG-3 agonist antibody, has the potential to address the root cause of many autoimmune diseases by specifically silencing autoimmune memory T cells that accumulate at disease sites. These T cells express LAG-3 as an “exhaustion marker” after being repeatedly stimulated with dominant self-peptides. As published in the Journal of Immunology in January 2020, encouraging pre-clinical results were achieved with IMP761 leading to significant inhibition of inflammatory T cell infiltration. Additional pre-clinical findings published in Pediatric Research in May 2021 show IMP761 led to large decreases in effector T cell cytokine secretion in a juvenile arthritis model.

About Immutep
Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; [email protected]

U.S. Investors/Media:
Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+1 (631) 318 4000; [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MDg4MCM1NjU0ODQ5IzIwMTk4MzM=
Immutep-Limited.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.