EAGAN, Minn., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. ( POAI), a science-driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) laboratory and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility, to accelerate oncology drug discovery and enable drug development, today announced the appointment of Dr. Bernard A. Harris, Jr. to its newly-formed Business Advisory Board (BAB).



“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Harris to our new Business Advisory Board,” said Raymond F. Vennare, Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Oncology. “As we continue to advance our mission to be a leader in the rapidly growing field of AI-driven drug discovery, with a unique portfolio of assets and capabilities that includes an extensive biobank of heterogeneous tumor samples and CLIA lab, we can benefit from a broad range of backgrounds and perspectives. Dr. Harris brings a wealth of clinical, business and operational healthcare expertise to our BAB, and I look forward to his contributions as we pursue both existing and new opportunities for our technology.”

“I am intrigued by the vast potential of AI to accelerate early drug discovery, potentially leading to faster development of new and effective treatments for diseases with significant unmet medical needs,” stated Dr. Harris. “I am pleased to have an opportunity to contribute to Predictive Oncology’s future success.”

Dr. Bernard A. Harris currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Vesalius Ventures, Inc., a venture capital firm that supports and invests in early- to mid-stage healthcare companies. He is also the founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Harris Institute/Foundation, a non-profit organization that serves socially and economically disadvantaged communities, striving to reach the most underserved populations in the areas of education, health, and wealth.

Dr. Harris serves on several Boards, including Raytheon Technologies (: RTX), U.S. Physical Therapy (: USPH), Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and the Texas Medical Center. In addition, he has served on the boards of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine - Board on Health Policy and CHI St. Luke's Health System.

He previously worked at NASA, where he conducted research in musculoskeletal physiology and disuse osteoporosis. Later, as Head of the Exercise Countermeasure Project, he conducted clinical investigations of space adaptation and developed in-flight medical devices to extend Astronaut stays in space. Selected into the Astronaut Corp. in January 1990, Dr. Harris was a Mission Specialist on the Space Shuttle Columbia STS-55/Spacelab D-2 in 1993. As Payload Commander on Space Shuttle Discovery STS-63 in 1995, he served on the first flight of the joint Russian-American Space Program, becoming the “First African American to Walk in Space." A veteran astronaut for over nineteen years, he has logged more than 438 hours and traveled over 7.2 million miles in space.

Dr. Harris earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Houston, a Master of Medical Science from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Houston and a Doctorate of Medicine from Texas Tech University School of Medicine. He completed a Residency in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, a National Research Council Fellowship in Endocrinology at the NASA Ames Research Center and trained as a Flight Surgeon at the Aerospace School of Medicine, Brooks Air Force Base.

Dr. Harris is the recipient of numerous awards, including nine honorary doctorates, NASA Space Flight Medal, NASA Award of Merit, National Space Grant Distinguished Services Award, James Bryant Conant Award, a fellow of the American College of Physicians, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the recipient of the 2000 Horatio Alger Award.

He has held faculty appointments including Associate Professor in Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch and Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine. Additionally, he is the author and co-author of numerous scientific publications.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The Company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the Company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA lab and GMP facilities. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

