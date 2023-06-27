Skyward Specialty Selects Captives Expert Robert Nizzi To Lead Captives Division

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM ( SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, has taken steps to further invest and expand its Captives division by naming captives expert Robert Nizzi as senior vice president to lead the division.

Mr. Nizzi brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to his new role. In his more than 30-year career, he has played a pivotal role in identifying captive opportunities, fostering strong partnerships in the captives market and leading organizations to significant growth and increased market presence. Most recently he spent six years as senior vice president of sales at Innovative Captives Strategies. Before that, he held positions at Enterprise Risk Strategies and Power Group, where he served as president at both companies.

“We are thrilled to have a leader of Bob’s ability to lead our Captives division,” said Kirby Hill, president, Industry Solutions and Programs & Captives. “We have built a great foundation with our Captives division and it is clear that interest in partnering with Skyward Specialty’s Captives division continues to climb. Bob’s impressive background and in-depth understanding of the captives market will be critical to solidifying our position as market leaders.”

Mr. Nizzi commented, “It is clear that Skyward Specialty is committed to building a market-leading captives capability. The Company’s demonstrated innovation and creativity, and its ability to attract talent is hugely attractive for captive managers and participants. I am excited to get started and to build a truly one-of-a-kind captives facility at Skyward Specialty.”

About Skyward Specialty
Skyward Specialty ( SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

