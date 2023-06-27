ADDvantage Technologies Telecom Services Company Teams with Walker Technical Solutions (WTS) to Broaden Service Offering and Enhance Customer Value

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. ( AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fulton Technologies (“Fulton”) Inc., has signed a teaming agreement with Walker Technical Solutions LLC (“WTS”) to enhance overall service delivery and long-term customer value.

The teaming agreement between Fulton and WTS provides telecom customers with a unique value proposition. By combining best-in-class logistics and materials management with unrivaled site construction and installation experience, the new team expects a higher value field delivery model for the largest operators, carriers, and service providers.

“We are thrilled to be working with WTS and leveraging the vast experience, capabilities, and scale they provide,” commented Brian Davidson, CRO of ADDvantage Technologies. “Our collective team has already begun having substantive conversations around improving customer key metrics and accountability through our new arrangement. Fulton and WTS have already started to evaluate numerous regional telecom and utility opportunities and we are excited about the direction and reception from prospective customers.”

“Our management team is excited to be working with Fulton Technologies and their leadership,” commented Brittany Walker, CEO of Walker Technical Solutions. “They have a long history of success with many national carriers and operators that will help bring WTS solutions to the forefront. We look forward to continued collaboration as we solve dated supply chain challenges with a unique and services value-driven approach.”

Fulton and WTS expect to expand their relationship and overall engagement as new customer project awards and agreements are announced. Additional details will be released and/or disclosed on their company websites or via future press releases.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. ( AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

About Walker Technical Solutions LLC

Walker Technical Solutions LLC, is an NMSDC certified black-owned minority business. The company provides technical production and innovative logistics and delivery solutions across the globe. Solutions include vendor inventory management, VAR services (site kitting, labeling, repair and assembly), forward and reverse logistics and best-in-class technology delivering unrivaled business intelligence. Walker Technical Solutions operates and manages a warehousing and logistics network through its partners and its’ own facilities.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at https://www.wts-online.com/.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

