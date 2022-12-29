All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) Unveils "Rap Star" Series Exclusively on TUBI, Starring Maino

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Entertainment Media Group, Inc. (AEMG) and All For One Media Corp. (OTC-PINK: AFOM) proudly announce the highly anticipated release of "Rap Star," a captivating multi-episode series available exclusively on TUBI. This groundbreaking production showcases the extraordinary talents of Maino, the renowned rapper, actor, and producer.

"Rap Star" revolves around the compelling story of "LAH," played by Maino, a highly successful music industry manager. Tasked with rebuilding the career of his longtime friend and client, "Millie Bucks," portrayed by Christopher Rogers/Mike Handz, a multi-platinum rap artist whose personal and professional lives collide, leading to gripping drama. Through "Rap Star," viewers will witness the difficult decisions Millie faces, risking the relationships closest to him.

Jeffrey Burton, CEO, and co-founder of AEMG expressed his immense enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are thrilled to present 'Rap Star,' a series that embodies AEMG's commitment to delivering innovative and captivating content that resonates with global audiences. We believe this series will captivate viewers and leave a profound impact."

Todd Napolitano, President and co-founder of AEMG, added, "With 'Rap Star,' we pay homage to the profound influence of hip-hop on our culture. Collaborating with the immensely talented artist Maino, we bring this remarkable story to life. 'Rap Star' possesses a gripping narrative and compelling characters, making it a must-watch series."

Brian Lukow, CEO of AFOM, shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "Partnering with AEMG on 'Rap Star' showcases our commitment to promoting exceptional content within the entertainment industry. This series represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver high-quality productions that deeply resonate with audiences worldwide. We are confident that 'Rap Star' will capture the essence of hip-hop and provide an enthralling experience for viewers."

"Rap Star" marks the culmination of James Billings' extensive experience and expertise as the "King of Content" in the rap community. His instrumental role in bringing this project to fruition exemplifies his unwavering dedication to producing exceptional and groundbreaking entertainment.

To watch "Rap Star" exclusively on TUBI, visit: https://link.tubi.tv/hZSlRzTJGAb

All Entertainment Media Group ( AEMG ) is a promising content creation, marketing and branding company headquartered in New York. Comprising of three core divisions - PODs Entertainment Group, EMG Music Group, and Terry D Films - AEMG has garnered significant revenue and attention with well over 1 million podcast downloads across all major streaming providers. And over 4 million dollars in combined revenue for 2021 & 2022. Notably, AEMG's podcast division ranks among the top 3% of all podcasts globally by podcast database giant Listen Notes. In August 2022, AEMG released its first feature film, 17 DAYS, which quickly became one of Tubi's "Most Popular Movies." The company's online entertainment properties have already started generating advertising and royalty revenues, with exponential growth projections for 2023 and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, besides those of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on All For One Media's and All Entertainment Media Group, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about future events that may not prove accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of All For One Media, Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 29, 2022, and other filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and All For One Media, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

