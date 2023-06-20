PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), announced today that it has been selected to present an oral abstract presentation at the American Diabetes Association's 83rd Scientific Sessions, taking place between June 23-26, 2023 in San Diego, California.

The presentation will include an overview of data from Oramed's Phase 2 oral insulin trial for the treatment of NASH as well as discuss how oral insulin was found to potentially reduce liver fibrosis and fat in patients with NASH and Type 2 Diabetes.

Presentation Details:

Abstract title: Oral Insulin Alleviates Liver Fibrosis and Reduces Fat in Patients with NASH and Type 2 Diabetes—Results of Phase II Clinical Trial

Session: Metabolic Liver Disease—From Bench to Bedside

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 3:15pm PST

The oral presentation will be delivered in-person at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California and will also be published on the journal Diabetes® website.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. The Company's novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology is designed to protect drug integrity and increase absorption. Oramed has offices in the United States and Israel. For more information, please visit www.oramed.com.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the potential of oral insulin to reduce liver fibrosis and fat in patients with NASH and Type 2 Diabetes. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Oramed only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the Company's process to evaluate strategic options; the terms, timing, structure, benefits and costs of any strategic transaction and whether any transaction will be consummated at all; the impact of any strategic transaction on the Company; the outcomes of any litigation, regulatory proceedings, inquiries or investigations to which the Company may be subject; the ability to obtain financing or third-party approvals as needed; our ability to achieve the intended benefits of our strategic initiatives; the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for our product candidates; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings; our patents may not be sufficient; that products may harm recipients; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. All of these factors could cause the actual results or performance of Oramed to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Oramed undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Zach Herschfus

+1-844-9-ORAMED

[email protected]

