New Inter Miami CF App Enhances Experience for Club Supporters

LAS VEGAS and MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venuetize, Everi Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company") leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, today announced it has been selected by Inter Miami CF ("Inter Miami") as the foundation for their fan engagement mobile strategy. Everi's Venuetize platform enhances the Inter Miami CF mobile strategy, giving all Inter Miami supporters a refreshed user experience.

Club supporters will now be able to follow Inter Miami news, see live scores, look at upcoming fixtures, team standings, buy and transfer tickets, receive transportation and rideshare information, and browse the one-of-a-kind Inter Miami mobile store - all within the Inter Miami CF app. Along with its brand-new UI, the recreated Inter Miami CF app has become a one-stop shop for the matchday fan experience as they cheer on the team from their own mobile devices.

"As the foundation for Inter Miami's supporter engagement mobile strategy, Everi's Venuetize platform is flexible enough to reach club supporters wherever they're at, with best-in-class marketing support," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Our collective goal is to deliver a unique matchday experience that engages supporters at greater levels, all while giving them a platform to directly interact with the numerous offerings from the club."

For more information, visit intermiamicf.com/club/app .

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team entering its fourth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes the 19,100-capacity DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19 as part of the MLS NEXT program. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

