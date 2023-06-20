TRAEGER GRILLS EARNS RED DOT AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DESIGN

6 hours ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 20, 2023

Traeger's Innovative, Completely Reimagined Timberline XL Wins Product Design Award Recognized for High-Design Quality

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger, Inc. ("Traeger") (NYSE: COOK), the innovators and category leaders in wood-pellet grills, today announced the company was awarded the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award spotlighting the innovative and completely redesigned Timberline XL for its high-design quality.

Recognized by the oldest and one of the most prestigious global design awards, Traeger's Timberline Grill marked a major milestone for the brand by enhancing the cooking experience through innovation and design that cascaded into different makes, models, and price points across all current and future Traeger products. Ultimately, Traeger achieved this lofty goal through the Timberline and Timberline XL which redefined the outdoor cooking experience and revolutionized the industry through a combination of innovative technology and unparalleled design. The Timberline has been a significant catalyst in innovation and growth for the Traeger brand. The Timberline XL set the gold standard for all Traeger grills presently available and future grill generations to follow.

"Traeger has spent three decades perfecting innovation and design in all our grills. The Timberline was launched as the premier grill with design at the forefront, so to be recognized by Red Dot on our most advanced outdoor cooking solution is invaluable and affirms our belief in pushing the limits of what's possible, all while bringing family and friends together to create memorable meals and experiences," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO at Traeger Grills.

The Red Dot Award is the preeminent award recognizing product, communication, and conceptual design. Informed by the motto "In search of good design and innovation," the Red Dot Jury is comprised of roughly 50 international experts from different specialist areas who test, discuss, and assess each product individually. Winning products are measured on a criteria that include an exceptional level of innovation, functionality and longevity, and only awards this sought-after seal of quality to products that feature an outstanding design.

For more information on the Timberline winning the Red Dot award for Product Design, check out www.red-dot.org/project/timberline-xl-62372. To experience the full range of Traeger Grills products and services, visit www.Traeger.com or follow along on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®
Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. After 35 years, Traeger entered the griddle category further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space by introducing innovative alternatives to griddle, sear, fry, steam, sauté and more, all in one place. The grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of Traeger's platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, premium frozen meal kits and accessories.

