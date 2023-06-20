Invitation to presentation of AAK's second quarter results

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 20, 2023

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the release of AAK's Interim report for the second quarter of 2023, we invite investors and analysts to a conference call on July 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. CET. The conference will be chaired by Johan Westman, President and CEO, and Tomas Bergendahl, CFO.

The presentation can be followed via teleconference or webcast. If you wish to ask questions verbally, please use the teleconference alternative.

  • To participate via teleconference, please register at the following link.
  • To follow the conference via webcast, please use the following link.

It will be possible to view the webcast after the conference call.

The interim report for the second quarter will be released on July 19, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. CET. The presentation material will be available at www.aak.com/investors before the conference call.

The information was submitted for publication at 12:30 p.m. CET on June 20, 2023.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

