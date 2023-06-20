Boeing Launches SAF Dashboard to Track and Project Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

6 hours ago
- Dashboard tracks potential SAF availability, and underscores need to close gap between supply and demand

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today launched SAF Dashboard, a tool that tracks expected sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) capacity over the next decade. Based on data collected by BloombergNEF, the Dashboard aggregates total SAF capacity announcements by suppliers on a global scale and can filter anticipated supply by production pathway, location and other metrics. The tool is accessible on Boeing's new Sustainable Aerospace Together hub.

Boeing released the tool at the 2023 Paris Air Show to support discussion and action among industry stakeholders regarding the existing SAF footprint as well as future production levels required to meet the commercial aviation industry's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

"SAF reduces CO2 emissions by up to 85% and possibly more over the fuel's life cycle, offering the greatest potential to decarbonize aviation over the next 30 years," said Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond. "SAF Dashboard portrays the data visually as our industry works together across sectors to increase SAF production for a more sustainable aerospace future."

The release of SAF Dashboard comes after Boeing in May launched the public version of the Boeing "Cascade" Climate Impact Model, a data modeling tool that identifies the effects of a range of sustainability solutions to reduce aviation's carbon emissions.

Cascade and SAF Dashboard provide access to necessary data to advance the conversation on aviation decarbonization. Visit Cascade and the SAF Dashboard at www.sustainabilitytogether.aero

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

