Cambium Networks adds Gigabit FTTx Combo PON to its Fixed Wireless Portfolio Giving ISPs Unprecedented Flexibility

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 20, 2023

Cambium Networks' ONE Network enabled by cnMaestro™ management Solution Converges these technologies into a single pane of glass

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today introduced its FTTx Combo PON platform, enabling service providers to more easily deploy and manage last-mile fiber and/or hybrid fixed wireless deployments. As more wireless internet service providers (WISPs) turn to fiber to address bandwidth demands, they often struggle to manage the added level of complexity of fiber deployments. Cambium Networks reduces the pain of this complexity by streamlining planning, ordering, installation and network management.

cambium_networks_logo.jpg

Constant technological advances make the risk of premature obsolescence very real. The Combo Passive Optical Network (PON) technology from Cambium Networks supports both Gigabit Passive Optical (GPON) and 10 Gigabit Symmetric XGS-PON technology over the same fiber to allow increased flexibility in designing and deploying a FTTx solution.

"I'm excited to see Cambium Networks jump into the fiber industry," said Tim Meads, Network Infrastructure Manager, Mountain West Technologies. "Software configuration and operations are a snap. We can now confidently deploy fiber as a first option backed up by support that is second to none."

The solution includes the latest Combo PON technology and simplified configuration, along with easy-to-use management software. Optical Line Terminals (OLT) with 8- and 16-port options keep operations simple yet scalable while indoor Optical Network Terminals (ONT) and unique PoE powered outdoor ONTs open up numerous options for deployment. The solutions are managed via cnMaestro™ X, This single pane of glass management platform addresses both wireless and now fiber broadband technologies. With cnMaestro, network operators will also have a seamless, integrated customer support experience that increases end user satisfaction while reducing operating costs.

"Cambium Networks has re-imagined networking to make it easier for WISPs to incorporate carrier-grade, multi-gigabit symmetrical fiber technology," said Cambium Networks President and CEO Atul Bhatnagar. "Our Combo PON solution offers a simple way for our customers to continue to invest in their infrastructure while future-proofing their network – all while keeping costs down. Now operators can manage fiber, fixed wireless access (FWA) and indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi from a single pane of glass to deliver exceptional digital experiences. That's a significant and welcome change."

"Complex network management and extensive element provisioning settings consume significant technical resources," said Chris DePuy, co-founder and analyst, 650 Group, a trusted market research firm with decades of experience. "Simplifying network management with a converged network and optimizing the network elements for application efficiency enable service providers to have a leaner, more cost-effective IT strategy."

"Our unique ONE Network approach demystifies and simplifies the management, statistics, troubleshooting and Quality of Experience (QoE) associated with broadband networks," said Sakid Ahmed, VP & General Manager, Fiber Business, Cambium Networks. "Now, with fiber technology in our portfolio, network operators can simplify operations with a securely converged network, increase operational efficiency by using intelligent automation across all processes, and deliver consistently predictable user experiences with application optimization."

FTTx Combo PON is expected to ship in late Q2 of 2023.

For more information:

About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

Media Contact:
Dave Reddy
Big Valley Marketing for Cambium
+1 (650) 868-4659
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF32344&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambium-networks-adds-gigabit-fttx-combo-pon-to-its-fixed-wireless-portfolio-giving-isps-unprecedented-flexibility-301853839.html

SOURCE Cambium Networks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF32344&Transmission_Id=202306200730PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF32344&DateId=20230620
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.