Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, today announced that it has nominated Paul Auvil to its Board of Directors. The appointment comes as the company continues to drive growth in Elastic Cloud, while investing with discipline to expand profitability.

Mr. Auvil will bring more than 35 years of finance, technology and corporate leadership experience to the Elastic Board of Directors. He served as the Chief Financial Officer of Proofpoint, Inc., a provider of security-as-a-service solutions from March 2007 until March 2023. From September 2006 to March 2007, he was an entrepreneur-in-residence at Benchmark Capital, a venture capital firm. From August 2002 to July 2006, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at VMware, Inc., a computing virtualization company. Mr. Auvil has previously served on the Boards of One Medical, OpenTV, Marin Software, and Quantum Corporation.

“Elastic is recognized around the world as the leading platform for search powered solutions,” said Mr. Auvil. “I am excited to join the leadership team as the company delivers on the promise of innovations like generative AI to enable anyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale.”

“Paul Auvil brings to Elastic proven financial expertise as well as a wealth of knowledge from his previous board service,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic. “His experience scaling organizations will be key as we look to build a generational company.”

Pursuant to Dutch law, Mr. Auvil’s election as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors is subject to a shareholder vote, to be held at the annual general shareholder meeting in October 2023 (the “2023 AGM”). Upon his election to the Board, Mr. Auvil will also be appointed to serve as the Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee and as a member of the Company’s Compensation Committee.

