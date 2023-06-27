XTM Provides Corporate Update

XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE: PAID / FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech creator of payment innovations and mobile solutions specifically designed for service industries including hospitality, personal care and other service providers invites shareholders to a corporate update further to the announcement on June 15, 2023 “XTM SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISSUER, PROCESSOR, CERTIFIED EWA PROVIDER- QRAILS, ” including insight into QRails AnyDay™ the only global Earned Wage Access provider certified by SAP for their Success Factors and WorkForce software system.

Investor Call

June 20, 2023 at 11AM EDT/8AM PDT

To access the conference please register @ https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investxtm.com%2F

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator founded in the cloud-banking space and further helping businesses inspire their workforce in the hospitality, personal care and services staffing industries. Established as a leader in on-demand pay with many large brands including Earls, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Cactus Club, Marriott Hotels and Live Nation, XTM continues to innovate with further digital featurization to support businesses to inspire workers to want to work more with shift scheduling and call-outs, staff management, expense management, in-app health and financial wellness; and gamified loyalty programs. XTM's Today Financial™ is in use through POS and Payroll integrations and directly through web-portals by thousands of businesses and their workers across Canada and the United States.

About QRails / AnyDay

QRails is a cloud-based, API-driven issuer-processor enabling payroll providers, financial institutions and other global fintech companies to keep up with the on-demand economy by delivering innovative digital payment solutions to their employees. QRails helps companies modernize and leverage payroll as a differentiator in attracting and retaining talent all at low to no cost for the employee and employer. QRails’ flagship solution, AnyDay, is the first provider to own their full tech stack that powers their Earned Wage Access solution.

Founded in 2016, QRails, Inc., together with its U.K. subsidiary, QRails Limited is SAP-certified, QRails also has earned several industry certifications under PCI DSS, and SOC. For more information, please visit www.QRails.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620944211/en/