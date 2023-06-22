On Thursday morning, Steve Rosa – a 25-year employee-partner at Cintas Corporation – will officially receive his brand-new Chevrolet Silverado Carhartt Edition heavy-duty truck, which he won in late April, after a 12-month co-branded customer awareness campaign from Cintas and Carhartt Company Gear™.

Rosa was one of 12 randomly selected finalists who were flown to the Cincinnati area for the grand-prize ceremony at Cintas’ corporate headquarters on Friday, April 21. (More information about Steve Rosa and the contest is available below.)

Atlanta-area media is invited to attend the presentation ceremony at the Cintas Uniform Services location on Thursday morning.

WHAT

Delivery a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado Carhartt Edition heavy-duty truck

WHO

Steve Rosa, Cintas Service Sales Representative

Nick Pickens, former Cintas Southeast Region Vice President & current Cintas Fire Protection President & COO

Paul Adams, Cintas Southeast Group Vice President

Chris Wheeler, Cintas Uniform Services General Manager, Location #201

WHERE

Cintas Uniform Services

5180 Panola Industrial Blvd

Decatur, GA 30035

WHEN

Thursday, June 22, 2023

10 a.m. ET

WHY

Rosa, a Service Sales Representative (SSR) for Cintas, won the truck through a 12-month co-branded sales promotion by Cintas and Carhartt Company Gear™.

ABOUT THE CUSTOMER AWARENESS EVENT

Not only does Covington, Ga., resident Steve Rosa have a closet full of new Carhartt clothes, gear, and memories to last a lifetime – but he’s also about to drive home in a brand-new, heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado Carhartt Edition truck on Thursday.

Rosa, a 25-year employee-partner and Service Sales Representative (SSR) for Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS), won the truck on April 21 when he was one of 12 randomly selected finalists in the year-long co-branded Cintas and Carhartt customer awareness event.

In addition to the all-expense paid trip to Cintas’ corporate headquarters in the Cincinnati area, Rosa and the other finalists won a $1,000 Carhartt shopping spree. During the grand-prize ceremony, Rosa was the lucky winner of the brand-new truck – the same truck that will be delivered to his work location on Thursday morning.

Each Cintas SSR in the U.S. and Canada had the opportunity to participate in the customer awareness program. Those SSRs who achieved a specified threshold of Carhartt Company Gear direct sales from the co-branded Cintas Sourcebook earned an entry for a drawing to randomly select 12 contest finalists. The program ran between January and December 2022.

The 12 randomly selected finalists were flown into the Cincinnati area on Thursday-Friday, April 20-21, 2023, for the two-day, grand-prize event at Cintas’ corporate headquarters in Mason, Ohio.

While in the Cincinnati area, the finalists received $1,000 to use at an exclusive shopping event at the Cincinnati Carhartt store, a custom-embroidered Carhartt Legacy Gear Bag, dinner, and breakfast with Cintas and Carhartt executives, a tour of Cintas’ company headquarters, and meet and greet opportunities with Cintas President and CEO Todd Schneider and Carhartt President and COO Linda Hubbard.

At the conclusion of the grand-prize event, each finalist selected one box among 12 on a display on stage. One of the boxes contained the key to the grand prize: the brand-new Chevrolet Silverado Carhartt Edition heavy-duty truck, which was on-site at the event. After a countdown, the finalists opened their boxes at once when Rosa drew the winning box and won the new truck.

>> Media Use Images from April 21 Grand-Prize Event (via Dropbox)

Download Here: Steve+Rosa | General+Event+Photos+Download+Here

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid, and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ – a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620784314/en/