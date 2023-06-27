Evercore Wealth Management today announced the appointment of Neza Gallitano to Managing Director, Wealth and Fiduciary Advisor. She is based in New York City and will work directly with ultra-high-net-worth client families and their other advisors, delivering comprehensive strategic wealth planning and fiduciary services.

Ms. Gallitano joins Evercore from myCIO Wealth Partners, LLC, where she was a partner and a member of the firm’s investment advisory committee, serving as the lead financial counselor, focused on complex estate and tax planning, executive benefits planning, and investment management. Prior to joining myCIO in 2020, Ms. Gallitano worked at Cerity Partners and Deutsche Bank. She has 12 years of experience in wealth management.

“Neza’s strong planning background, notably in complex planning situations, and commitment to client families makes her a natural fit for our firm,” said Chris Zander, CEO of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company, N.A. “She is a welcome addition to our growing national team.”

Ms. Gallitano earned a B.A. from Georgetown University in Italian studies, with a concentration in international business. She holds the Certified Financial Planner™ and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst designations.

About Evercore Wealth Management

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Evercore Inc., serves high-net-worth families, foundations and endowments across the United States, delivering customized strategic wealth planning, investment management, and trust and custody services. The firm manages $11 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2023. Additionally, Evercore Wealth Management offers personal trust and custody services to its clients through its Wilmington, Delaware-based affiliate Evercore Trust Company, N.A., a national trust bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. More information about planning, investing and personal fiduciary services at Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company, N.A. can be found at www.evercorewealthandtrust.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

