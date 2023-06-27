Bowman Providing Engineering Consulting for Strathmore Square Mixed-Use Development

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) is working with Fivesquares Development to supply full-service engineering consulting for Strathmore Square, an eight-acre mixed-use community at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in Bethesda, MD. As part of Montgomery County’s economic development plan, this redevelopment combines open space, public transit, art and culture to form a revitalized space that reflects its vibrant local community.

The company is providing civil engineering design, survey and plat development and arborist services for the project’s first three phases. Bowman also developed site plans for each phase, including constructing three residential buildings, including senior housing, and a 1.25-acre park.

Site work for the phases includes design of a new multipurpose walkable shared street; water, sewer, gas, power and storm infrastructure design; construction of a reconfigured Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) park and ride loading area; and design and construction of a new WMATA garage entrance and exit driveway. The company is also working in close collaboration with Fivesqaures Development and Montgomery County to create infrastructure plans and ensure the project stays on schedule.

“The Strathmore Square project is a true collaboration between our team, Fivesquares Development, Montgomery County and WMATA to successfully navigate the site’s challenges,” said Scott Delgado, Executive Vice President at Bowman. “From the outset, we recognized the importance of providing extensive design and permitting support in phase one, which has enabled us to lay a strong foundation for the entire multi-phase site build-out. This is a shining example of our team leveraging its proven track record of delivering cost-effective, constructible designs for complex, multi-discipline, multi-agency projects to help our client achieve their vision.”

“The Bowman Consulting team consistently delivers on project commitments. They have a deep in-house bench to meet schedules and provide proper expertise to ensure constructible designs," said Paul Sowter, Senior Vice President with Fivesquares. “On the Strathmore project, the Bowman team delivered permits for early construction activities in a timeline only achievable through constant attention to detail and communication with permitting groups and WMATA.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,700 employees in more than 75 offices in the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620079574r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620079574/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.