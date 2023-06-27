NICE Actimize, a %3Cb%3ENICE%3C%2Fb%3E (NASDAQ: NICE) business, was named the winner in the “Suitability” category by WealthTech+Americas+Awards+2023 for its SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance solution. Sponsored by WealthBriefing, a publication of Clearview+Financial+Media and a leading global provider of business intelligence in the private banking and wealth management space, the awards program rewards achievement, top-class performance, and innovation.

For the second consecutive year, NICE Actimize emerged as the Suitability Winner in supporting wealth advisors and asset managers through the successful implementation of its holistic surveillance solutions offerings. According to Clearview Financial Media, "The judges were particularly impressed that NICE Actimize deploys a wide range of languages as well as leveraging AI to make processes as efficient as possible. This was a very well-argued submission packed with concrete examples and explanations. A very worthy winner."

NICE Actimize’s Sales Practices & Suitability solution is part of the SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance platform and provides coverage for a broad range of sales practices issues, helping firms meet global regulatory requirements and ensuring investment recommendations are consistent with each client’s investment objectives and suitability profiles. True Holistic Surveillance. Trades, communications, and other surveillance data are analyzed together using AI-based detection techniques to produce more precise alerts with integrated visualization.

“NICE Actimize continues to be laser-focused on the behavioral aspects of suitability, which benefits both advisors and clients. Consistent controls and processes, along with sophisticated analytics, help firms address sales practices and investment suitability requirements,” said Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE. “Firms are using our solutions to meet regulatory obligations while managing client abuse risk on a more holistic level to encourage improved customer relationships, all while building a robust suitability compliance program.”

“Following on last year’s successful debut, this year’s WealthTech Americas awards was another highly competitive competition which addressed the most important wealth management concerns throughout the Americas,” said ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris. “These awards recognize the strongest technology leaders in wealth management, and truly reflect excellence and innovation in the industry.”

Serving wealth management and insurance customers, NICE Actimize’s Holistic Conduct Surveillance solution provides behavioral intelligence which can be used in supporting compliance, and in improving communications and relationships between internal advisors and their clients.

NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Suitability solution has seen strong acceptance over the past year at mid-sized institutions and large-scale financial services organizations. The ease of deployment, enhanced by cloud technology and lowered costs, has made these technologies critical for wealth management teams.

NICE Actimize won the WealthTech Suitability Awards across all major regions in both 2021 and 2022, and it also won the 2020 “Best+Compliance” technology solutions provider award by WealthBriefing Europe.

For more information on NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X solutions, please click+here.

To read NICE Actimize’s article in WealthBriefing’s ACCLAIM publication, “Fighting Potential Client Abuse with Robust Suitability Solutions” please click+here.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com%2Fnice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

