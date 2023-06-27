BGSF, Inc. (NYSE%3A+BGSF) (“BGSF”), a growing provider of consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions, today announced that the Company’s Property Management division was named Supplier Company of the Year by the National Apartment Association (NAA) during the 2023 annual conference in Atlanta, Georgia. The NAA Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding performance and leadership across the apartment housing industry – celebrating communities, industry professionals, and affiliated apartment associations that make unique contributions to the industry.

“NAA congratulates BGSF for being selected for this year’s Excellence Award,” said Bob Pinnegar, NAA President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the face of a challenging environment, we applaud the Property Management team at BGSF for stepping up and making tangible contributions that benefit the U.S. rental housing industry today and into the future. We want to thank the entire team for their meaningful contributions and innovative leadership.”

“We are honored to accept the 2023 NAA Excellence Award of Supplier Company of the Year,” said Kelly Brown, President of Property Management for BGSF. “This recognition underscores our commitment and dedication to delivering high value staffing services and innovative recruitment solutions for the multi-family communities and apartment industry.”

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Property Management (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 121st largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2022. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education, and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 141 state, local and global affiliates, NAA encompasses over 92,000 members representing more than 11 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org. NAA thanks its Strategic Partners: The Home Depot Pro & HD Supply, Lowe’s Pro Supply and Yardi.

