Twist+Bioscience+Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the appointment of Chet Gandhi as chief information officer. Mr. Gandhi brings a wealth of experience in leading and executing software and information technology strategies to enable the growth of global public and private companies.

“With a strong track record of success, Chet's expertise will play a crucial role in driving automation and supporting Twist's expansion efforts as we strive to grow our customer base from over three thousand to over one hundred thousand,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Having the appropriate software systems in place increases efficiency and serves both employees and customers. Chet's extensive experience in software and technology systems will be invaluable as we continue to execute our plans and prepare for the expected launch of fast genes in the fall.”

“I am excited to join Twist Bioscience, a company whose customers are dedicated to making a positive impact in health and sustainability,” said Mr. Gandhi. “Throughout my career, I have used technology to enable scalable growth by elevating the customer experience as well as enhancing and automating internal operations. I look forward to further supporting Twist's mission of changing the world for the better.”

Mr. Gandhi's areas of expertise include cloud computing, application and solution architecture, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data analytics. Prior to joining Twist, Mr. Gandhi served as chief information officer at Wineshipping, where he successfully led the company’s transformation from logistics to a technology-driven organization, optimizing the technology stack, enhancing the consumer experience, and driving internal efficiency. Previously, he held key leadership positions including vice president and global head of IT at Intapp and chief information officer and head of technology at Magento Commerce (acquired by Adobe). He also held a series of progressively responsible roles at Applied Micro Circuits. Mr. Gandhi holds a master’s of applied science in engineering from the University of British Columbia and a bachelor’s in technology from the Indian Institute of Technology.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

