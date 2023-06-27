Pitney+Bowes+Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the expansion of its ParcelPointTM Smart Locker product suite with two significant additions: Outdoor Smart Lockers solutions and Workplace Day Use functionality. These innovations address the growing demand for safe, secure and flexible parcel and storage management in today’s dynamic hybrid work and educational environments.

Pitney Bowes ParcelPoint Outdoor Smart Lockers in use. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pitney Bowes Outdoor Smart Lockers systems are built with durability, offering protection against moisture, heat, cold and wind, so that packages and assets are kept safe and secure. The outdoor lockers provide improved real estate flexibility and offer the added convenience of 24/7 package pickup, eliminating the need to extend mail room hours or hire additional staff, ideal for educational campuses. With a wide selection of indoor and outdoor columns, ParcelPoint Smart Lockers can be configured to meet clients’ specific parcel volumes and space requirements.

Workplace Day Use for ParcelPoint Smart Lockers enables employees and guests to store personal items temporarily, through a user-friendly, self-service workflow. Designed to meet the needs of the modern hybrid workforce, it offers a secure storage solution at a time when many offices are doing away with assigned workspaces.

Administrative capabilities are seamlessly integrated into the Shipping 360™, Pitney Bowes’ next-generation SaaS platform, which allows for full management of the smart locker solution. This includes assigning usage for both package pick-up and day use storage within the same locker bank, making ParcelPoint a multifunction solution.

“People are continuing to adjust to this hybrid world where schedules can be unpredictable. Our new smart locker solutions help to ease this transition and provide innovative solutions to package access management,” said Shemin Nurmohamed, President, Sending Technology Solutions. “Whether you’re a hybrid office worker looking for a safe storage option at the office or a mail room operator looking to streamline processes and gain full chain of custody for every package that comes into the center, we have solutions that accommodate the new ways people live and work.”

The expansion of the ParcelPoint Smart Locker suite aligns with the evolving post-pandemic hybrid work/life model, while also addressing the challenges faced by campuses and institutions dealing with the surging volume of inbound packages. ParcelPoint Smart Lockers provide safety, security and convenience, offering reliable point-to-point parcel and asset management for various industries.

ParcelPoint Smart Lockers features and benefits:

Contactless delivery: Smart locker solutions offer convenient, contactless package delivery and pickup, ensuring the safety of both staff and recipients.

Smart locker solutions offer convenient, contactless package delivery and pickup, ensuring the safety of both staff and recipients. Complete chain of custody: Seamlessly integrate delivery lockers with PitneyTrack TM Inbound, receiving software, facilitating easy tracking and management of packages for efficient delivery.

Seamlessly integrate delivery lockers with PitneyTrack Inbound, receiving software, facilitating easy tracking and management of packages for efficient delivery. 24/7 self-service access: Recipients receive automated alerts of incoming packages and assets, providing them the flexibility to retrieve their items at their convenience.

Recipients receive automated alerts of incoming packages and assets, providing them the flexibility to retrieve their items at their convenience. Flexible options: Choose from pre-configured, customizable and outdoor intelligent locker options that are designed to fit specific volume, space, layout and workflow requirements, providing a tailored solution for your needs.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pitneybowes.com%2Fus%2Fnewsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

