Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a leading developer of medical technology solutions and consumer health and audio devices, is expanding its premium Denon brand to introduce its latest innovation, Masimo AAT™ (Adaptive Acoustic Technology™). Denon PerL%26trade%3B and PerL+Pro%26trade%3B True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds, featuring Masimo AAT, allow users to create a personal audio profile to optimize the sound quality of the headphones. The name of the earbuds was chosen to represent Masimo’s goal of transcending how people enjoy music: through a truly Personalized Listening experience.

Joe+Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, stated, “The era of one-sound-fits-all is over. PerL automatically figures out the optimal sound for each individual, to cater to your unique ears. I am personally blown away by how good PerL Pro is. I have not heard my music like this since I was 18. PerL is intuitive, comfortable, and ergonomic. With the launch of PerL, we are transcending the listening experience. We can’t wait to have our customers join us in this new paradigm.”

Hearing varies from person to person and can impact the listening experience. The two Denon PerL TWS models—Denon PerL Pro and Denon PerL—use proprietary Masimo technology to measure faint otoacoustic emissions (OAEs), which are produced by the inner ear in the presence of a range of tones played to assess each person’s unique response to sound. Once the OAEs are analyzed to determine how sensitive a person’s ears are to each frequency, a personal hearing profile is created in the Denon PerL Headphone app, using artificial intelligence. This individualized profile provides unparalleled depth, detail, and clarity – tuned perfectly to your own hearing and elevated by Denon’s vivid and spacious signature sound.

Another key benefit, unique to Denon PerL Pro earbuds, is the delivery of high-quality sound wirelessly. While standard Bluetooth® technology compresses and decompresses audio during wireless transmission, Denon PerL Pro earbuds provide a streaming experience similar to listening to a CD. This means users can enjoy high-fidelity streaming sources with excellent audio fidelity. PerL Pro also creates a surround sound effect that enhances the overall audio experience in a compact and comfortable wireless earbud design.

Both the Denon PerL Pro and PerL models offer active noise cancellation and a more transparent social mode, allowing you to tune the world out or let it in. PerL Pro features eight microphones (vs. four in PerL) and upgraded noise cancellation, automatically adjusting the level of cancellation according to the amount of leak-through, the environment’s sound, and the tightness of fit in the ears.

Denon PerL users will be able to elevate their personalization journey by viewing their unique profiles through the Denon Headphones app for iOS and Android, with the ability to customize features such as selective noise canceling or Social Mode and on-earbud touch controls such as play/pause, skip track, change volume, and more.

A limited number of Denon PerL and PerL Pro headphones are now available for purchase at Denon.com for $199 and $349, respectively, with a fuller rollout later this year.

About Denon

Denon, a leading manufacturer of premium audio equipment, is dedicated to delivering the ultimate listening experience to music lovers worldwide. Since 1910, Denon has been at the forefront of technological advancements in audio engineering, setting the standard for high-quality sound systems that are built to last and cater to the diverse needs of music enthusiasts, from audiophiles to casual listeners. For more information, visit Denon.com.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-7 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,8 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.9 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com%2Fevidence%2Ffeatured-studies%2Ffeature%2F.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

