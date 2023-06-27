NextGen Healthcare Selected by Haymarket Center to Provide 24/7 Whole Person Care

NextGen+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced Haymarket+Center has chosen NextGen® Enterprise EHR and NextGen® Practice Management (PM) to deliver 24/7 whole-person care in Illinois.

Haymarket Center serves 12,000 people annually and is the largest and most comprehensive provider of treatment for substance use and mental health disorders in Chicago. With an approach combining the full continuum of healthcare, the center offers comprehensive services that address barriers a person might face throughout their recovery journey. This comprehensive method includes onsite primary care for patients, in part due to Haymarket’s recent designation as a federally qualified health center look-alike (FQHC LAL).

“As a leading provider of equitable access to substance use treatment and recovery services, Haymarket Center will leverage our award-winning platform to extend its ability to respond to Chicagoans’ health needs any time of the day or night,” said Srinivas+%28Sri%29+Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer and executive vice president at NextGen Healthcare. “Helping centers like Haymarket expand and deliver on their mission is the driving force behind our innovative efforts at NextGen Healthcare.”

“We needed a partner and a technology solution that can grow and thrive with us,” said Robert+Edstrom, chief financial officer at Haymarket Center. “NextGen Healthcare stood out to us as a true partner with solutions that would help us get to the next chapter. The company’s integrated solution accommodates the unique aspects of the Illinois healthcare system and prepares our practice for reporting requirements and future changes.”

In addition to utilizing NextGen Healthcare’s core EHR and PM solutions, Haymarket Center will also leverage NextGen%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Managed+Cloud+Services, NextGen%26reg%3B+Behavioral+Health+Suite and NextGen%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Mobile.

About Haymarket Center

Haymarket Center is the largest and most comprehensive provider of treatment for substance use and mental health disorders in Chicago, serving 12,000 people annually. Most are from Chicago, but many are from every area of Illinois. Haymarket Center remains true to its mission of providing the most comprehensive care, with access 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to individuals with the greatest needs regardless of ability to pay. As a new FQHC LAL, Haymarket Center’s approach combines substance use disorder treatment with behavioral and primary health care.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral, and oral health providers in their journey toward whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

