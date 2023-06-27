Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) announced that Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Broadband Corporation, will be participating in the Walker & Dunlop Walker Webcast on Wednesday, June 21st at 10:30 a.m. M.T. During the webcast, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward-looking matters.

The webcast will be broadcast live via the Internet. Interested persons can register at the Walker & Dunlop website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walkerdunlop.com%2Fwebcasts%2F. A replay will also be available on the Walker & Dunlop YouTube page at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2F%40WalkerDunlop after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616987208/en/