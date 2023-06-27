RenovoRx%2C+Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies, today announced the appointment of Margaret A. Tempero, M.D., Director, UCSF Pancreas Center and Leader of the UCSF Pancreas Cancer Program, to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

“Dr. Tempero has been an international leader in the field of pancreatic cancer for decades and we look forward to working with her alongside the other members of our SAB,” said Dr. Robert Spiegel, NCI-trained oncologist, former Chief Medical Officer of Schering Plough and RenovoRx Board Director.

Dr. Tempero is Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, at UCSF. She also serves as Chair of the NCCN Guidelines Panel on Pancreatic Cancer (since 2000), editor-in-chief of JNCCN, and on the ASCO Conquer Cancer Foundation Board. Previously, Dr. Tempero has served on the ASCO Board of Directors, as ASCO President, and as a member of FDA’s Oncology Drug Advisory Committee. She co-directed the AACR/ASCO Methods in Clinical Cancer Research and taught this course and similar courses in Europe and Australia. She was founding Chair of the NCI Clinical Oncology Study Section (CONC) and served as a member and Chair of the NCI Board of Scientific Counselors Subcommittee A.

Dr. Tempero has served on the Scientific Advisory Boards of the Lustgarten Foundation, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the V Foundation, The Alberta Canada Cancer Board and the EORTC. She has served as Deputy Director and Interim Director for the University of Nebraska Medical Center Eppley Cancer Center. She is Chief Emeritus of the Division of Medical Oncology at UCSF and served as the founding Deputy Director and Director of Research Programs at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Tempero to RenovoRx’s SAB, as we enter a significant moment in the development of our first product candidate, RenovoGem™ for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer,” said Shaun Bagai, CEO, RenovoRx. “We look forward to leveraging the SAB's breadth and depth of expertise, as we advance our proprietary delivery platform and RenovoGem in our pivotal Phase III clinical trial as a potential practicing-changing therapy for cancer patients, beginning in pancreatic cancer.”

RenovoRx reported+Phase+III+study+interim+analysis+results at the 2023 American Association of Clinical Research Annual Meeting observing a 6-month median overall survival difference and 65% reduction in side effects for patients on RenovoGem versus the current standard of care in the locally advanced setting.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies for high unmet medical needs. The company’s proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP™) therapy platform is designed to bypass traditional systemic delivery methods and ensure precise therapeutic delivery to a target tissue, while minimizing a therapy’s systemic toxicities. RenovoRx’s unique approach to drug-delivery offers the potential for increased treatment safety, tolerance, and wider therapeutic windows. The company’s lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, combines gemcitabine with the company’s patented delivery system and is regulated by FDA under its 505(b)2 pathway. RenovoGem is currently in a Phase III clinical trial (TIGeR-PaC) for the treatment of LAPC. RenovoRx is committed to transforming the lives of patients by delivering innovative solutions to change the current paradigm of cancer care. For more information, visit www.renovorx.com. Follow RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

