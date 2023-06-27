8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a global leader in unified communications and contact center solutions, today announced the appointment of Lisa Martin as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting directly to CEO Samuel Wilson, she will be responsible for driving and maximizing revenue growth, overseeing sales strategies, and managing the global sales organization.

Martin is a recognized sales executive with over 15 years in the contact center and communications sector, and has successfully led teams in achieving double-digit, year-over-year growth through existing customer, new logo, and geographic expansion strategies. She was most recently Vice President of Flex North America Go-to-Market at Twilio and, prior to that, she served as Twilio’s Vice President of Sales. Before joining Twilio, Martin spent over six years at Genesys and held multiple enterprise and vertical sales executive positions.

“Helping enterprises become customer obsessed starts with a great sales organization evangelizing the vision of benefits of 8x8’s cloud contact center and unified communications platform,” said Sam Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Lisa’s experience leading sales organizations, especially in the dynamic contact center market, is going to be invaluable as we continue driving adoption of our industry-leading cloud contact center and unified communications platform. We are excited to have her on the team and look forward to all the great things she’s going to accomplish at 8x8.”

“It’s an exciting time in cloud communications, particularly in the contact center industry, and I’m thrilled to be joining a company so focused on innovation and growth,” said Martin. “8x8’s single-vendor, cloud contact center and unified communications platform is an incredible differentiator in the industry, and I look forward to working with the 8x8 team to demonstrate its huge value proposition to existing and future customers.”

8x8 remains committed to expanding the 8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud Contact Center and Unified Communications platform. The company is investing in building its ecosystem of innovative technology and service partners to expand the portfolio of AI/ML solutions available on the 8x8 XCaaS platform and to deliver superior communications experiences to businesses around the world. The appointment of Martin to the leadership team positions the company well for strategic growth and investment in innovation that will transform customer communications experiences.

Martin was granted restricted stock units (RSUs) for up to 299,222 shares of 8x8’s common stock and performance stock units (PSUs) for up to 299,222 shares of 8x8’s common stock. In addition, 8x8 granted RSUs for up to 228,149 shares of 8x8’s common stock to five additional employees. For each recipient, the RSUs will vest over a period of three years from the date of grant on June 20, 2023, with 33.3% of the shares vesting on June 15, 2024 and the remaining 66.7% vesting in equal quarterly installments over the next two years. Additionally, for each recipient, the PSUs will vest in three tranches over a four-year vesting period, with performance-based vesting terms as previously disclosed on the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 31, 2023. For both the RSUs and PSUs, vesting is subject to the recipient’s continuing employment or other association with 8x8 or any of its subsidiaries on the vesting date. The awards were granted under and in accordance with 8x8’s Amended and Restated 2017 New Employee Inducement Incentive Plan and approved by the independent directors of 8x8’s Compensation Committee as material inducements to the hiring of the new employees in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the Company’s future product strategies, investments in innovation, and new opportunities for growth and market leadership. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

