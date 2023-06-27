Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the availability of the company’s leading end-to-end AI-powered data management platform Intelligent+Data+Management+Cloud (IDMC) in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific (Tokyo) Region to support customers in their data-led cloud modernization journey, enabling them to manage, access, and accelerate data transformation for trusted business insights, while complying with data residency requirements in the country.

The expansion of this cloud footprint further extends the years-long collaboration between Informatica and AWS. Informatica was named the AWS Global+Design+Partner+of+the+Year and a Data & Analytics Partner of the Year for 2022, and Informatica also recognized AWS as its Global Ecosystem Growth Partner of the Year. The strong collaboration between the two companies has resulted in co-sell growth of approximately 111% in the first quarter of 2023.

Ko Fujiwara, Manager of IT Transformation Office and IT Architecture Integration Dept., Corporate Systems PJ IT Division, Global Business Process and IT Innovation HQ at OMRON Corporation, commented, “To accelerate company-wide, data-driven digital transformation, we will be leveraging IDMC on AWS to enable us to efficiently and effectively manage data in our worldwide operation, including Japan. As the importance of data governance is rapidly increasing for OMRON's global business, having a high connectivity, vendor-agnostic, cloud-based platform with global scale were decisive factors for us to adopt Informatica’s IDMC on AWS. We believe that Informatica's industry-leading support and services will be a strong asset for our global expansion."

Muneyuki Watanabe, Director, Head of Partner Alliance at AWS Japan, said: “We welcome the launch of Informatica’s IDMC on AWS in Japan. We are very pleased to expand our customers' options by making it easier than ever for them to manage and utilize their data while keeping data residency in Japan. In response to the recent unstable economic situation, many companies are accelerating their adoption of cloud to build a more flexible and efficient business infrastructure. AWS Japan is working with Informatica to support customers' data-driven digital transformation.”

“Trusted and high-quality data is the foundation that unlocks analytics for organizations to gain data- driven insights. The launch of Informatica’s AI-powered IDMC on AWS in Japan is our shared vision of co-innovation and joint go-to-market strategy with AWS to help customers accelerate their data-led cloud modernization, deliver cloud-scale analytics for better business outcomes, while ensuring data is well-governed, secure and in the region,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels, Group Vice President, Strategic Ecosystems & Technology at Informatica.

Informatica’s IDMC is a comprehensive cloud-native data management platform that enables enterprises to visualize, analyze and collaborate with their data regardless of location or platform. Powered by CLAIRE®, the company’s AI metadata-driven engine, IDMC helps organizations accelerate innovation and increase productivity at scale. With the launch of the IDMC on AWS in Asia Pacific (Tokyo) Region, customers can enjoy the full breadth of IDMC services designed to intuitively increase data sharing, improve productivity and enable organizations to make more informed decisions. The IDMC on AWS Asia Pacific (Tokyo) Region can be accessed through the AWS+Marketplace.

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

