Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – will unveil new plasma power and process control innovations for next-generation semiconductor applications at SEMICON® West 2023, which takes place July 11-13, 2023.

Visitors to booth 960 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco will be the first to see Advanced Energy’s new plasma power solutions, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 12 at 10:45 AM PT. These technologies are engineered to deliver the precise plasma control, stability and repeatability essential to maximizing throughput and yield in the fabrication of next-generation, sub-2 nm semiconductors. At the event, Advanced Energy will also launch its new FluorOptic® temperature converter designed for extremely low and high temperatures.

“Advanced Energy’s theme this year is ‘Advancing the Angstrom Era’, a message we are supporting with the launch of transformational plasma power technologies for next-generation process architectures with dimensions measured on the angstrom scale,” said Juergen Braun, senior vice president of plasma power products at Advanced Energy. “We will also be showcasing a comprehensive range of power and measurement solutions that maximize productivity across all areas of semiconductor fabrication and testing.”

Technologies on display at SEMICON West 2023 will include plasma power and control solutions, wafer control, RF measurement, as well as temperature measurement and control. Visitors will also have the opportunity to see the PowerInsight by Advanced Energy™ IoT data ecosystem, which gives operators access to high-resolution, high-bandwidth embedded or system-level data that provides actionable insight and supports faster, more accurate process characterization and troubleshooting.

Learn+more about Advanced Energy at SEMICON West 2023.

To register for SEMICON WEST 2023 visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.semiconwest.org%2F

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620472256/en/