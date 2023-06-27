The Company Has Been Selected to Present at Singular’s Small / Micro Cap Stock Outperformance Conference



San Antonio, Texas, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearday, Inc. ( CLRD, Financial) (“Clearday” or the “Company”), an innovative longevity technology company using an integrated platform of robotic companion care and AI-driven solutions to serve the senior adult care sector, is pleased to announce their inclusion at the annual Singular Summer Solstice Conference in New York.

Thursday June 22nd, Clearday will present at 930am EDT in the New York Hippodrome. The Singular Research Summer Solstice Conference currently has over two dozen public companies presenting. To register for the conference please contact Robert Maltbie at [email protected].

By 2030, every baby boomer will be 65 years or older, that represents one in five Americans. With a shortage of nurses, care workers, a challenged economy and rising labor costs, the US is in or facing an aging crisis. Clearday is in the center of solving the aging crisis by utilizing robotic AI solutions to augment the current caregiver population.

Clearday believes success in longevity care and solving the aging crisis is not about owning and operating the physical facilities, but in providing the technological solutions to extend, promote and provide a richer client life through meaningful days. Clearday’s AI powered care robotic caregiver is the product of multiple years of technological innovation and investment and is the future of longevity care. Clearday is the solution to America’s aging crisis.

Chairman and CEO, Jim Walesa, “Thank you Singular Research for including Clearday in their Summer Solstice Conference. We look forward to the opportunity to share and discuss our solutions to America’s aging crisis with investors.”

About Clearday Inc.

Clearday™ is an innovative longevity healthcare technology company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care solutions more accessible, affordable, and empowering for aging individuals and their families. Clearday has a decades-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Clearday Living, which operates highly-rated residential memory care and adult daycare communities. Its Longevity Care Platform brings Clearday solutions to people wherever they are. Its platform is at the intersection of telehealth, remote monitoring, and patient engagement — all delivered across mobile, wearable, and robotic endpoints in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Robotics as a Service (RaaS) model. Learn more about Clearday and its pioneering legislative efforts to bring the “Innovative Cognitive Care Act for Veterans” to Congress at www.myclearday.com/viveon/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. This release includes information from third sources from published reports providing such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company.

Media Inquiries

Investor Relations

Ginny Connolly

[email protected]

210-451-0839