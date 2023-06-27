AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN) (the “Company”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, announced today its mobile engagement solution is now powered by artificial intelligence (AI).



The Company's new AI-enabled mobile engagement solution leverages sophisticated machine learning algorithms and AI capabilities to deliver personalized, targeted marketing campaigns that are curated for specific users. Phunware’s platform ensures brands can identify, locate and engage the right consumer at the right time — now, AI will help ensure these consumers receive the right message.

"The world has evolved beyond 'one-size-fits-all' marketing approaches, but brands still struggle to speak to consumers as individuals because they lack a deep understanding of their unique behaviors, preferences and needs," said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. "Our new AI-enabled mobile engagement solution is designed to provide that understanding, enabling these brands to more effectively engage their target audiences without the need for additional staff."

Phunware's AI-enabled mobile engagement solution analyzes large volumes of user data, including behavioral patterns to deliver personalized content based on in-app activity and location data. This level of personalization is intended to drive engagement, enhance the user experience and ultimately, increase conversion rates and brand loyalty.

Beyond its mobile engagement capabilities, Phunware's platform also offers comprehensive analytics and reporting tools. These provide brands with critical insights into campaign performance, enabling them to continually refine their strategies and drive optimal results.

Click here to learn more about Phunware’s mobile engagement capabilities.

