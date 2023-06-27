Navitas to "Electrify Our World™" with Next-gen Power Semiconductors at electronica China 2023

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Visitors to discover how next-gen GaN and SiC accelerate adoption of EVs and renewable energy, plus enable 2x increased power for AI data centers

TORRANCE, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), announced its participation in one of Asia’s most prestigious electronics exhibitions - electronica China 2023, to present “Planet Navitas”, a fully-electrified world powered by gallium Nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC).

Held on July 11th-13th at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, electronica China 2023 will showcase leading-edge technology from over 1600 companies and attract nearly 70,000 visitors, highlighting the entire scope of power electronics technology, from industry vision to immediate, fast-ramping, end-user applications.

Exhibition visitors will discover major power electronics achievements that enable “Planet Navitas” – a healthy, vital world where fossil fuels are replaced by renewable sources of electrical energy, and where end-uses are fully electrified. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability SiC solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar / energy storage, appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer, with an estimated $22B/year opportunity by 2026.

“As the highlight of the Asian power electronics year, electronica China is an excellent platform to engage directly with customers, and optimize their designs with our latest releases, including GaNSense™ Control, Gen 5 MPS™ SiC Schottkys and high-power SiCPAK™ modules,” said Charles Zha, VP and GM of Navitas China, “The key to accelerate away from fossil fuels, to realizing full electrification is next-gen semiconductor technology: GaN and SiC. We can’t wait to show how Navitas advances its mission to ‘Electrify Our World™’.”

electronica China runs from July 11th - 13th, 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. To experience “Planet Navitas” in hall 7.2, booth A105, contact Navitas at [email protected].

About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN and 10 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/540c5cf4-cfb9-4f47-8744-40219b04ef0c

ti?nf=ODg2MTA0OCM1NjU1MjczIzIyMTExNjM=
Navitas-Semiconductor-Corporat.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.